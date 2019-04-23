Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Can We Blame Religion For Africa’s Economic Woes?...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
23.04.2019 Sports News

Hundreds Participate In Mamedia Health Walk In Kumasi

Sammy Heywood Okine
Sports Hundreds Participate In Mamedia Health Walk In Kumasi
APR 23, 2019 SPORTS NEWS

The Mamedia annual health walk-in Kumasi received its highest patronage on Holy Saturday as hundreds thronged the Baba Yara Stadium to walk and donate blood.

Dominated by members of the northern zone of the National Supporters Union of Ghana the group and the Daddy Lumba Fans Club based in the Ashanti regional capital including weekend revellers walked from the stadium to Adum and back to the stadium.

They were later joined by members of the Referees Association of Ghana (RAG) and other volunteer groups to donate pints of blood to stock the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) Blood Bank.

It was also an occasion of food, drinks and entertainment as people from all walk of life joined in the frail.

Headline sponsors, Communication giants, MTN Ghana Foundation, SIC Insurance Company Limited, M&G Pharmaceuticals who supported with their Blood Tonic, Polyfer who all doled out cash and products to make the event a success.

The walk was also supported by Graphic Communications Group Limited, Everpure Company Limited, Century Drinking Water and the Sports Hotel.

It was organised by Mamedia Ventures in association with the Regional Blood Bank, the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital,

the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly, KMA, The National Youth Authority, NYA and the Ashanti Regional Police/MTTU.

The Managing Director of Mamedia, Nii Maale - Adsei, expressed delight at the numbers and hoped it would get better as the years go by.

He called for more corporate support to be able to provide more blood to KATH.

4242019123307 wcsevihutp 57606598 134396877628886 5018265266392399872 n

4242019123307 rvmypdb553 57839973 134397094295531 6392622288209969152 n

4242019123308 j5fqi7t2g0 58384004 134397014295539 6292323664998170624 n

4242019123308 wbreuihtto 58686628 134396830962224 4501151496011776 n

4242019123309 rwnyqdcp53 58961766 134396760962231 2415125664626638848 n

TOP STORIES

Ofosu-Ampofo Is Grand Schemer In Recent kidnappings, Fire Ou...

3 hours ago

Let's Gear Up For Power In 2020—Kofi Buah

4 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line