Hundreds Participate In Mamedia Health Walk In Kumasi

The Mamedia annual health walk-in Kumasi received its highest patronage on Holy Saturday as hundreds thronged the Baba Yara Stadium to walk and donate blood.

Dominated by members of the northern zone of the National Supporters Union of Ghana the group and the Daddy Lumba Fans Club based in the Ashanti regional capital including weekend revellers walked from the stadium to Adum and back to the stadium.

They were later joined by members of the Referees Association of Ghana (RAG) and other volunteer groups to donate pints of blood to stock the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) Blood Bank.

It was also an occasion of food, drinks and entertainment as people from all walk of life joined in the frail.

Headline sponsors, Communication giants, MTN Ghana Foundation, SIC Insurance Company Limited, M&G Pharmaceuticals who supported with their Blood Tonic, Polyfer who all doled out cash and products to make the event a success.

The walk was also supported by Graphic Communications Group Limited, Everpure Company Limited, Century Drinking Water and the Sports Hotel.

It was organised by Mamedia Ventures in association with the Regional Blood Bank, the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital,

the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly, KMA, The National Youth Authority, NYA and the Ashanti Regional Police/MTTU.

The Managing Director of Mamedia, Nii Maale - Adsei, expressed delight at the numbers and hoped it would get better as the years go by.

He called for more corporate support to be able to provide more blood to KATH.