Agbeko Targets 3rd World Title After Beating Hashimu

Joseph “King Kong” Agbeko (35-5, 26KOs), retained his World Boxing Organisation (WBO), Africa Bantamweight title, after beating Shabani Hashimu Zuberi of Tanzania by unanimous decision at the Aborigines Beach Resort at Keta in the Volta Region.

The judges scored the bout 120-107, 120-108 and 120-107, all in favour of the two-time former International Boxing Federation (IBF) world titleholder.

Agbeko outclassed Zuberi, but the "stubborn" Tanzanian took him to the 12 rounds with no signs of tiredness.

Agbeko kept his work rate high throughout the bout, but failed to get the much-desired knockout, as the 23 years old Zuberi, who has fought 18 times, winning 15 and losing three, with five knockouts, kept coming.

The Tanzanian displayed some flashes of speed but was kept at bay with some heavy jabs from Agbeko developing cuts on his left eye.

The Fresh King Kong said he is ready to go for his third world title, and hope never to disappoint his fans.