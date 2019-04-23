Samini Meets SWAG President Towards 44th MTN/SWAG Awards Gala Night

Award-winning musician, Samini has agreed to play with his band at the 44th MTN/SWAG Awards Night fixed for the Accra International Conference Center on May 11, 2019.

According to Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) President Kwabena Yeboah, the deal with Samini is “SEALED & LOCKED!!! Multiple award-winning dance hall artist @samini_dagaati to thrill over 800 guests @ the 44th @MTNGhana-SWAG Awards on May 11 @ the AICC”. Latest news from SWAG said preparations are on course to produce another great event.

Headline sponsor MTN Ghana have already presented funds in GHC50,000 cash and GHC10,000 worth of products.

This year’s awards is being supported by other companies like Goil Ghana, CDH Holding, Star Times and Activa Insurance.

Three top sports personalities are contesting for the Flagship Best Sports Personality of the Year.

Below is the full list of nominees for 2018

SPORTS PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

1. Isaac Dogboe (Boxing – Ex WBO Super Bantamweight Champion)

2. Thomas Partey (Football – Black Stars / Athletico Madrid)

3. Anthony Baffoe (Football Administration - CAF)

NATIONAL TEAM OF THE YEAR

1. The Ghana Eagles (Rugby)

2. The Golden Arms (Armwrestling)

COACH OF THE YEAR

1. Ebenezer Frimpong (GRA - Hockey)

2. Boakye Danquah (Female Coach Of GRA Ladies - Hockey)

3. Richmond Attipoe (Exchequers - Hockey)

FEDERATION LEADER OF THE YEAR

1. Charles Osei Assibey (Armwrestling)

2. Evans Kojo Yeboah (Badminton)

FOOTBALLER OF THE YEAR – MALE

1. Thomas Partey

2. John Antwi

3. Felix Annang

4. Kassim Nuhu

5. Joseph Aidoo

FOOTBALLER OF THE YEAR – FEMALE

1. Mukurama Abdulai (Northern Ladies & Black Maidens)

2. Faustina Ampah (Minsk, Belarus & Black Queens)

3. Grace Asantewaa (Ampem Darkowaa Ladies & Black Princesses)

PROFESSIONAL BOXER OF THE YEAR

1. Isaac Dogbey (Ex WBO Super Bantamweight Champion)

2. Richard Commey (IBF Lightweight Champion)

AMATEUR BOXER OF THE YEAR

1. Jesse Lartey (Black Bombers)

ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

1. Janet Amponsah

TABLE TENNIS PLAYER OF THE YEAR

1. Derek Abrefa (Male)

2. Celia Baah Danso (Female)

ARMWRESTLING

1. Alberta Ampomah (Female)

2. Haruna Tahiru (Male)

RUGBY PLAYER OF THE YEAR

1. Michael Ako Bahun Wilson (Male)

2. Rafatu Inusah (Female)

HOCKEY PLAYER OF THE YEAR

1. Emmanuel Ankomah (Male)

2. Mavis Boatemaa Berko (Female)

PARA ATHLETES OF THE YEAR

1. Frederick Assor (Cycling)

2. Haruna Tahiru (Armwrestling)

PROFESSIONAL GOLFER OF THE YEAR

1. Kojo Barni

SPECIAL AWARDS

1. Binatone Ghana Ltd (Support for Skate Soccer)

2. Albert K. Frimpong (Skatesoccer and Baseball)

3. Kofikrom Pharmacy (Armwrestling)

4. Akwesi Frimpong (First Winter Olympian)

5. Greater Accra Handball Association (Handball)

6. Jonathan Euro (World Kickboxing Champion)

7. Ghana Revenue Authority (Hockey)

8. Casely Hayford Hall (Support / Cheering)

9. Dan De Van (Para Sports)

PROSPECT OF THE YEAR

1. Hor Halutie (100m Finalist at Commonwealth Games)

DEDICATION AND VALOR

1. Dennis Ababio (Hockey)

2. Samuel Akayede (Table Tennis)

PROMOTER OF THE YEAR

Cabic Promotions & Management (Boxing)

SWAG PRESIDENT AWARD

To Be Awarded To A Dedicated Member Of SWAG