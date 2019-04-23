Hearts Will Beat Inter Allies Tomorrow – Kim Grant

Head Coach for Accra Hearts of Oak, Kim Tyrone Grant has stressed that his side will gather all the three points when they come up against Inter Allies on Wednesday, April 24, 2019.

The Phobians sit 5th on the Premier B table following an inconsistent performance in the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Normalization Committee (NC) Special Competition.

They have won 3 and lost 3 of the 6 matches they have played so far.

Up next for the Ghana Premier League giants, they welcome Inter Allies who have their own problems to deal with to the Accra Sports Stadium in midweek in a match that neither sides can afford to lose.

Speaking to the media ahead of the match, Kim Grant insists his side will go all out to ensure they come out victorious on the day.

According to him, they have done it before when they lost 2 consecutive matches in the competition and he is counting on his charges to deliver once again.

“Am very confident. Am really confident because look this is about individuals and also about how the players are going to respond on Wednesday. I think we responded well before from the two defeats before and I really believed we were going to win today but unfortunately we didn’t. I am full of confidence that we will try and win the game on Wednesday”, Kim Grant said.

The crucial match will kickoff at 15:30GMT.