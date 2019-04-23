London Marathon: Mo Farah Takes On Reigning Champion

Mo Farah, who finished third last year in a new British record will on Sunday take on reigning champion and world record holder Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya over the iconic 26.2-mile course which runs from Greenwich to the Mall.

In the women's race, 2018 winner, Vivian Cheruyiot of Kenya returns, as does New York marathon champion Mary Keitany, while British hopes include Lily Partridge and Tracy Barlow, who finished eighth and ninth respectively last year.

Also to compete in the event will be Wheelchair athlete, David Weir, who for an incredible 20th time, has completed, and aiming to extend his record number of victories to nine.

In the women's wheelchair race, course record holder Manuela Schar of Switzerland will attempt to regain the title from last year's winner, Madison de Rozario of Australia.

Alongside the elite races, more than 40,000 people are expected to attempt the run, raising millions for good causes in the process.

Reporting along the route will be Radzi Chinyanganya, Jeanette Kwakye, Steve Brown and JJ Chalmers, while commentary comes from Steve Cram, Andrew Cotter, six-time London Marathon wheelchair race winner Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson and women's marathon world record holder Paula Radcliffe.