Mahatma Otoo Nets Brace As Balikerispor Dismantle Karabukspor In Turkey [VIDEO]

Ghanaian striker, Mahatma Otoo scored twice as his side Balikerispor secured all three points against Karabukspor in the Turkish TFF 1 League on Monday night at the Balıkesir Atatürk Stadium.

The 27-year old 2012-13 Ghana Premier League Golden Shoe Award winner scored his first in the 38th minute before recess and added his second and the team’s sixth on the 48th-minute mark.