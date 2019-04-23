Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Can We Blame Religion For Africa’s Economic Woes?...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
23.04.2019 Football News

Mahatma Otoo Nets Brace As Balikerispor Dismantle Karabukspor In Turkey [VIDEO]

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Sports Mahatma Otoo Nets Brace As Balikerispor Dismantle Karabukspor In Turkey [VIDEO]
APR 23, 2019 FOOTBALL NEWS

Ghanaian striker, Mahatma Otoo scored twice as his side Balikerispor secured all three points against Karabukspor in the Turkish TFF 1 League on Monday night at the Balıkesir Atatürk Stadium.

Balikesirspor recorded an impressive 7-1 victory over Kardemir Karabukspor of which the former Hearts of Oak forward scored wice.

The 27-year old 2012-13 Ghana Premier League Golden Shoe Award winner scored his first in the 38th minute before recess and added his second and the team’s sixth on the 48th-minute mark.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
TOP STORIES

Ofosu-Ampofo Is Grand Schemer In Recent kidnappings, Fire Ou...

3 hours ago

Let's Gear Up For Power In 2020—Kofi Buah

4 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line