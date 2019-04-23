AFCON 2019: CAF Opens Media Accreditation For Tournament

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has opened an accreditation portal for journalists interested in covering this year's Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.

Media houses who are keen on covering the competition can apply for accreditation through the CAF Media Channel via www.cafonline.com from Tuesday, 23 April 2019 to Friday 31 May 2019.

“Approval to access the CAF Media Channel does not mean you have been granted accreditation. All applications are subject to confirmation".

"Confirmation will NOT be on a first-come, first served basis. Successful applicants will be notified and provided with further information in due course.

“Furthermore, please be advised that international applicants are responsible for securing their own visas to Egypt".

"The visa on arrival, which does not exclude payment of the visa fees, is being discussed with the Local Organizing Committee.”

The AFCON 2019 will be held from 21 June to 19 July 2019 in Egypt, in the cities of Cairo, Alexandria, Suez and Ismailia.