NC Special Competition Came At The Right Time – Ibrahim Tanko

Head Coach for Ghana’s U-23 team (Black Meteors), Ibrahim Tanko has insisted that the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Normalization Committee (NC) Special Competition came at a right time as his side prepares to face Algeria in the final qualifying round to the u-23 Africa Cup of Nations.

The gaffer is on the brink of booking a place for his side in the u-23 AFCON which will also potentially ensure they qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games after missing out for over a decade now.

Their only obstacle as it stands now is Algeria who is also determined to make it to this year’s continental showdown. To overcome the North African side, Tanko will need his charges to be fit and in good shape in order to get the needed result when the time comes.

This he believes the Special Competition has come at the right time to help the local based players who will be called into the squad to be in good condition.

“First of all, it’s good that the players have a competition to keep their fitness. We are all speaking about there is no game so I think this thing came at the right time for the players also to keep their shape”.

“I have watched almost three or four games – I have watched Kotoko, I have watched now Dreams, Hearts of Oak – So far so good. I think every week they keep improving and I hope that it will go on like that”, Ibrahim Tanko shared.

Ghana will play Algeria on May 6, 2019, at the Accra Sports Stadium for the first leg before traveling to Gabon on May 9, 2019, for the second leg.