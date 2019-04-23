NC Special Competition Has Been Good For Us – WAFA Coach

Head Coach for West African Football Academy (WAFA), Abubakar Sadiq has commended organizers of the ongoing Special Competition whiles indicating that the novelty competition has helped both coaches and players.

The competition has been put in place by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Normalization Committee to keep the Premier and Division 1 League clubs active in the absence of competitive local league. It is also giving teams an opportunity to qualify for any of CAF’s inter-club competitions next season.

Having commenced last March, the competition is one match week away from completing the first round of the preliminary phase. Teams from all zones are expected to clear their match week 7 fixtures tomorrow, April 24, 2019.

Speaking to the media ahead of WAFA’s match against Ebusua Dwarfs, Coach Abubakar Sadiq shared that he has been content with the competition even though it has not been easy preparing his players for the chunk of matches they have to play in the space of two weeks.

“Yes the competition is good but it is highly intensive because you have to play 5 games in two or three weeks which is highly intensive but I must say it’s not bad. It makes the coaches think and it makes the players to prepare. It’s a good competition to start before the real league”, he said.

WAFA currently occupies top spot in the Premier B division of the Special Competition with 12 points from 6 matches. Coach Sadiq insists his team will visit Dwarfs on Wednesday afternoon with the mindset of picking up all three points.