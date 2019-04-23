NC Special Competition: Inconsistent Hearts Welcomes Inter Allie On Wednesday

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) Normalization Committee (NC) Special Competition continues on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, with Accra Hearts of Oak expected to play host to Inter Allies at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Phobians have been inconsistent since the start of the competition and will need to be at their best if they want to pick up the 3 maximum points. Out of the 6 matches, they have played, the Rainbow boys have managed to win 3 and lost 3 in the process. A result which leaves them 5th on the table with 9 points.

For their match week 7 opponents, Inter Allies, their struggles in the competition is no secret as they continue their quest to find a good run of form. They can only boast of a single win out of the 6 matches they have played. They have also drawn 2 and lost 3. Their poor form leaves them 7th on the Premier B table with just 5 points to their name.

The two sides go into Wednesday’s match on the back of narrow defeats they suffered over the weekend. Whiles Hearts lost 3-2 to WAFA at Sogakope, Inter Allies also succumbed to a 1-0 defeat to Ebusua Dwarfs.

The stakes are high at this stage of the competition especially with the first round of the competition set to end after this game. Both teams will want to end on a high note by picking up all 3 points to boost their place on the log.