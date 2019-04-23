Griezmann and KP Boateng Train In Blackout Next-Gen Puma Future Netfit 4.1 Boots

Antonie Griezmann and Ghanaian forward, Kevin Prince Boateng trained with unreleased next-generation Puma Future 4.1 Netfit soccer shoes recently.

They confirm the leaked pictures of Puma's fourth generation Future Netfit boot.

Completely blackout, the boots worn by Antonie Griezmann and Kevin-Prince Boateng are the same we leaked some days ago in the silver/red launch colourway.

The next-generation Puma Future Netfit 4.1 cleats are almost the same as the previous generation - the previous generation, the Puma Future 19.1. was just released in January 2019.

The upper has been slightly changed, while the outsoles of both boots are identical.

The next-generation Puma Future 4.1 Netfit soccer boots are set to be launched in the silver and red colourway ahead of the 2019 Champions League final, in late May 2019.