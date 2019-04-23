23.04.2019 Football News Griezmann and KP Boateng Train In Blackout Next-Gen Puma Future Netfit 4.1 Boots Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Antonie Griezmann and Ghanaian forward, Kevin Prince Boateng trained with unreleased next-generation Puma Future 4.1 Netfit soccer shoes recently. They confirm the leaked pictures of Puma's fourth generation Future Netfit boot.Completely blackout, the boots worn by Antonie Griezmann and Kevin-Prince Boateng are the same we leaked some days ago in the silver/red launch colourway.The next-generation Puma Future Netfit 4.1 cleats are almost the same as the previous generation - the previous generation, the Puma Future 19.1. was just released in January 2019.The upper has been slightly changed, while the outsoles of both boots are identical.The next-generation Puma Future 4.1 Netfit soccer boots are set to be launched in the silver and red colourway ahead of the 2019 Champions League final, in late May 2019. Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
