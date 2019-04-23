2019 National 30km Road Baton Relay To Honour Chief Imam

The 2019 National 30km Road Baton Relay to be held in Accra is to honour the Chief Imam Sheikh Dr. Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu.

According to Emmanuel Olla Williams, CEO of Dreamland Sports Plus, they decided to honour the Chief Imam for his 100 years celebration and for his prayers that protect, guide and lead the nation.

As usual hundreds of Senior High School students and Keep Fit Clubs across the country would be invited to participate in the event.

The organisers have fixed August for the event, and Dreamland Sports Plus in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Ghana Education Service, National Sports Authority (NSA) and Ghana Athletics Association are planning a memorable event.

Olla Williams, who is the Youth Coordinator of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) said in the absence of a Track & Field Oval in Accra, except ElWak Stadium, they had to do the road race to identify and unearth athletic talents for the nation.

He said Ghana can excel in the Olympic Games if such events are taken seriously and encouraged young athletes across the 16 regions of the country to participate.

He expressed that the Baton Relay provides the opportunity to rekindle the spirit of sportsmanship which includes seeking the welfare of others, teamwork, professionalism as well as excellence.

The 30km race often begins at the Batsoona Total and would pass through Danquah Circle, Hansonic Junction. Dansoman Last Stop, Kwame Nkrumah Museum, end at the Independence Square or Accra Sports Stadium