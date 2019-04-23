Israel Nornyibey ‘The Game Changer’ Fetes NDC Legends At Dome Kwabenya Constituency

Israel Kweku Mensah Nornyibey, aspiring National Democracy Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate for Dome Kwabenya has called for peaceful coexistence, unity and positive organization among the party’s members to win the 2020 General Elections.

Addressing elderly citizens of the party in the constituency whom he referred to as Legends for their unyielding support for the party since 1992 at an Easter Get Together, he commended the past and present executives who have stood to the grounds in the orphan constituency.

The youthful, energetic, intelligent and affable candidate said they need a revolution in the minds of people to change the tide in the favour of the NDC and it can be achieved through unity and hard work in organization.

Speaking in English, Ga, Ewe, Twi and Hausa to the admiration of the supporters, the marketing consultant urged the party faithful to entice more people, especially floating voters to vote for him and the NDC.

He said the elders must show the youth the ways and means to succeed and not leave them to fight alone when they are needed most.

Some top personalities of the NDC like Hon. Dr. William Ahadzie, Rector of the Institute of Social Democracy, Hon. Daniel Annan, Strategist for John Mahama 2020, Hon. Isaac Lamptey, the constituency chairman, Hon. Isaac Adama, former Parliamentary candidate and Hon. Edem Agbana shared ideas and experience with the members.

Hon. Ahadzie said elections are won at the polling station, so more people must come out to vote and express their political rights and duties to remove the NPP.

Hon. Edem Agbana, Deputy National Organiser of the NDC noted that three things that they need to work on are unity, discipline and involvement of the youth and women.

He hinted that members who bring the name of the NDC into disrepute or betray the party shall be disciplined or sacked.

Another aspiring MP from Sisala West was there to support Nornyibey, and he commended him for his bold decision to contest in a constituency perceived to be dominated by the ruling NPP.

Other party supporters said they need a loving and objective character like Nornyibey to lead them in 2020.