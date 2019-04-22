Dogboe Predicts Knockout Victory Over Navarrete In Rematch

Former World Boxing Organisation (WBO) super bantamweight titlist, Isaac "Royal Storm" Dogboe, has predicted a fourth-round stoppage victory over his nemesis, Emanuel Navarrete, when they square off at the Convention Centre in Tucson, Arizona, on May 11.

Dogboe, who is hopeful of recapturing his WBO title from the Mexican in the rematch, says he was much fitter now than on December 8, 2018, when he lost his crown in New York.

The Ghanaian has been in camp at Keta in the Volta Region for the last nine weeks preparing feverishly for the career-defining bout with Navarrete and remains hopeful of putting smiles back on the faces of Ghanaians with an emphatic victory in the rematch.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra on Saturday, April 20, 2019, to announce his plans for the highly anticipated fight on May 11, Dogboe explained that he was on a "redemption mission" and nothing could prevent him from defeating the hard-hitting Mexican.

"We will smile again at the end of the fight on May 11. It's going to be a time of redemption for me haven't learnt my lessons in our first fight.

"I don't see the fight travelling beyond four rounds and I'm serious about that," he assured.

"As you know, he couldn't stop me at my weakest point and I'm ready to prove to him that I'm much fitter now."

For his part, father and trainer of the former world champion, Paul Dogboe, noted that his son was back to his best and would deliver the title for the nation this time around.

He said a revamped technical team have been put in place measures to prevent another loss to Navarrete and was hopeful of returning to Ghana victorious.

"We were a bit relaxed in our last fight and it affected us. It is a lesson learnt the hard way but I promise you it won't happen again.

"We have instituted measures to ensure that we return back home from Arizona with the title and we are working towards just that," Paul said.

The 24-year-old Dogboe (20-1, 14 KOs) will be looking forward to avenging his painful loss to the Mexican in their May 11 rematch, having lost their maiden fight at the Madison Square Garden in New York five months ago.