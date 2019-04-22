Special Competition: Hearts Will Bounce Back Against Inter Allies - Kim Grant

Hearts of Oak trainer, Kim Grant has insisted his side will bounce back from their defeat to WAFA on Sunday at Sogakope.

The West African Football Academy piled more misery on the capital-based club beating them 3:2.

In a post-match interview, Coach Grant of Hearts said in spite of their defeat at Sogakope, Hearts looked the better side, especially in the second half.

He said the Phobians had put the defeat in Sogakope behind them and were adopting a strategy that would enable them to cage Inter Allies on Wednesday to appease their fans.

“We performed creditably against WAFA in Sogakope, but luck was not on our side, but against Inter Allies, we will go all out and ensure that we carry the day,” he noted.

While Hearts lost to WAFA away, Inter Allies were also unimpressive at home, losing 0-1 to Cape Coast Ebusua Dwarfs at the Tema Stadium.

Wednesday's clash in the nation's capital will, therefore, provide both Hearts and Inter Allies with the opportunity to revive their campaign in Special Cup competition and also their fans.

The Phobians will host Inter Allies at the Accra Sports Stadium.