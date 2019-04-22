Joseph Agbeko Beats Shabani Hashimu Zuberu, Retains Title

Joseph Agbeko, (36-5, 26KOs) on Saturday 20, April 2019 retained his WBO Africa Bantamweight title with a win over Shabani Hashimu Zuberi (19-5, 5 KOs) at the Aborigines Beach Resort at Keta in the Volta region.

The verdict was unanimous, all three Judges scored the bout 120-107, 120-108, 120-107 after a 12th round thriller between the two boxers.

It was a hard-fought victory in a “Clash for Redemption” as Shabani Hashimu Zuberi gave the two-time IBF Bantamweight Champion a tough challenge.

Agbeko, 39, a former IBF Bantamweight champion, showed class, landed further blows and was brilliant, using his experience to deliver a dominant performance which earned him the unanimous decision over the 23-year-old Tanzanian.

The number two (2) man at the WBO ranking, will be focusing on a world title and the No 1 spot which is currently held by South Africa’s Zola Tete, 31, (28-3, 21KOs).

King Kong has by the win extended his professional record to 36 fights 5 losses and 26 Knockouts.

Shabani's endurance and creative punches won the hearts of many fans.

He was ruthless in challenging the Africa Bantamweight title holder as he suffered a cut on the top of his right eye.

Before the main bout, (Joseph vs. Hashimu) boxing enthusiasts were treated to interesting undercards in WBO Africa Super Middleweight Championship between Emmanuel Martey(Ghana) vrs. Ibrahim Tamba(Tanzania).

The Tanzanian had so much work on his face as Martey landed heavy punches which got him shattered only to give up in the 4th round, with just 2 minutes 49seconds.

Emmanuel Martey, thus, retained his WBO Africa Super Middleweight belt he claimed in August last year.

Togolese, Ghanaian based boxer, John Koudeha vied for the Vacant IBF African Middleweight belt against Victus Kamevor.

John Koudeha was too strong, swift and super creative for Victus Kamevor that he knocked him out in Round 4.

Koudeha who describes himself as “Africa’s Mike Tyson” has been longing for a belt.

Aflao based boxer, Nathaniel Nukpe also knocked out his opponent Saidu Amadu in the 4th round as both boxers were in contention for the Super Lightweight contest.

Dodzie Kremah and Benjamin Ankrah were in the ring for the Super Welterweight contest.

Benjamin Ankrah, an experienced swift boxer was disadvantaged by his height and was knocked out in the 7th Round by Dodzi Kremah who was prolific.

In the Super Featherweight Contest Daniel Lartey knocked out Isaac Tettey in the 6th round.

The last fight for the night after the main bout was Volta regional capital’s very own Dotse Anama alias “Polo Pala” contesting the National Super Lightweight Championship against Tackie Annan.

It was a daunting fight for Dotse who slipped several times yet endured through until the last but one round out of the 12 rounds when he fell unconscious and couldn’t carry on.

A source close to the camp of Annan said the propellant of Annan's devastating dispatch of his opponent was his (Annan) manager's threat to dump him if he did not perform.

Former president Jerry John Rawlings and officials from the International Boxing Federation (IBF) and World Boxing Organization (WBO) attended the fight