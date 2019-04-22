NC SPECIAL COMPETITION: Juha Pasoja Calls For Calm As Dreams FC Continue To Struggle

Head Coach for Dreams Fc, Juha Pasoja has called on the club and their supporters to remain calm as they fight to gain grounds in the ongoing Ghana Football Association (GFA) Normalization Committee (NC) Special Competition.

The team has been struggling for form in the novelty competition since its commencement last month. After match week 6, the Dawu based side can only boast of one victory in the competition, having drawn two of those games, whiles losing three.

Those results leave them 6th on the Premier B table with just 5 points out of a possible 18. They are 7 points behind the WAFA who are enjoying the top spot at this stage of the competition.

Speaking in his post-match interview after losing to Liberty at the Dansoman Carl Reindorf Park, Coach Pasoja bemoaned the numerous chances his side failed to utilize. According to the gaffer, they have been trying to chances results into their favor but they will need time to sharpen their attacks in order to win games.

“It was like they were creating the holes in our defensive line and that’s why we changed the four behind at the end of the first half and I think it was working a little bit better”.

“The second half it could go either way but we had chances, Liberty had chances to score especially at the end of the game and we took the risks. We just have to stay calm. We are not getting the results that we are hoping for. We want to win the games but now the ball is not punching to us”, Coach Juha Pasoja explained in his post-match interview.

For their next game, Dreams will welcome in-form Elmina Sharks to Dawu Park in a match which the host will want to win at all cost to ensure they keep their hopes of making it to the next phase of the competition alive. The match will be played on Sunday, April 28, 2019.