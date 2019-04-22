Liberty Coach Hails Supporters After Dreams FC Victory

Head coach of Liberty Professionals, Reginald Asante has lauded his supporters after his side recorded 1:0 win over Dreams FC on Sunday at theCarl Reindorf Park in Dansoman in the matchday six of the Normalization Committee Special Competition.

Captain Simon Zibo scored the only goal in the first half, eventually handing the Accra-based side their third win in the championship, having lost one game and drawn another.

However, Coach Reginald Asante had to review his game plan when he lost two players to injury during the warm-up session prior to the game.

“It was a tough game. There was a problem right from the start of the warm-up. Our two regular players Elvis Kyei Baffour and Emmanuel Addo got injured and we had to change tactics,” Asante said.

“We gave some of the guys opportunities to play so that we can see their level. Dreams played well in the second half but we dominated in the first half. Aside from that, we won because we had the home support.”

Liberty will play third-placed Karela United in Matchday Seven on April 28.