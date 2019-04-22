Partey Charges ATM Teammates To Win Remaining La Liga Matches

Ghanaian midfielder, Thomas Partey called on his Athletico Madrid teammates to win their remaining matches in the Spanish La Liga after beating Eibar 1-0 on Saturday.

World Cup winner, Thomas Lamar climbed off the bench to net the only goal in the game.

However, the Partey after the victory urged his side to pick maximum points in their remaining matches.

“We want to win the games that we have left. We always go strong and we are happy with the victory. Now we have to think about the next match against Valencia on Wednesday against our fans,” he said in a post-match conference.

“We have to win our games because we only have to be up if we win. That’s why we try to win all the games to add all the possible points until the end.”

Atletico Madrid are 9points adrift leaders Barcelona who looks favourite to clinch the title.

The 25-year-old also expressed satisfaction playing at any position to help propel the Club to victory.

“I feel happy playing where the coach put me. To help the team it does not matter where you play. I always give the maximum and I am happy with the victory and the effort of all the teammates “.

He has made 19 League appearances for Atletico Madrid this season scoring 3 goals for the Club.