NC Special Cup: WAFA beat Hearts as Dwarfs and B. Chelsea secure first wins

WAFA preserved their unbeaten record in the Normalisation Committee Special Cup with a 3-2 win over Hearts of Oak in Sogakope on Sunday.

The Academy Boys, as a result, have taken over the top spot in Zone B. WAFA made a bright start and deservedly took the lead in the 12th minute when Jamal Haruna connected into the roof of the net from an acute angle.

However, Heats captain Fatawu Mohammed restored parity before halftime.

After the break, Hearts of Oak looked better and dominant but WAFA were more purposeful upfront. They scored two goals through Lomotey and Bortey Acquaye before the 58th minute to make it 3-1.

The Phobians reduced the deficit with less than ten minutes on the clock when Christopher Bonney converted a spot kick.

In Tema, Isaac Donkor was the unsung hero Ebusua Dwarfs stunned Inter Allies 1-0 to end their winless run in the competition. The Cape Coast-based side had earned just one point from five games before Sunday.

At the Carl Reindorf Park in Dansoman, Simon Zibo scored in the first half to help Liberty Professionals overcome a stubborn Dreams FC side while Elmina Sharks overpowered Karela United 2-0.

Elsewhere in Zone A, Berekum Chelsea produced a spirited performance to earn their first win of the competition at the expense of AshantiGold. The only goal of the game was scored by Kwame Amoako Antwi in the 70th minute.

Aduana Stars were held to a shock 1-1 draw by Bechem United as Medeama moved to the second position on Zone A table with a slender 1-0 win over Eleven Wonders in Tarkwa.

STANDINGS AFTER MATCHDAY 6 IN NC SPECIAL CUP