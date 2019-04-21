Kwadwo Asamoah Eyes Victory Over Serie A Champions Juventus On Saturday

Ghanaian midfielder, Kwadwo Asamoah is eyeing a victory over his former side, Juventus on Saturday.

Inter will host the Serie A Champions at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

The 31-year-old joined the Milan based from the start of the season and has been a key player for Luciano Spalletti's side.

However, Juventus won the eighth consecutive title after defeating Fiorentina 2:1 but the energetic midfield dynamo is hoping to get a good result to boost their Champions League qualifications next season.

"We want to win every game, the Juventus match will be difficult but we’ll prepare well for it as it’s one of the most important in the season," he told official club website.

"Physically, we’re fine apart from Brozovic who is working to come back, we’re all available and ready mentally," he added.