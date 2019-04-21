NC CUP: WAFA Gun Down Hearts Of Oak With 3-2 Victory

West African Football Academy (WAFA) has gunned down in-form Accra Hearts of Oak with a 3-2 victory at Sogakope to go top of the Premier B table after match week 6 of the ongoing Ghana Football Association (GFA) Normalization Committee (NC) Special Competition.

Prior to this match, the Phobians had gone two matches without losing and were looking to make it three out of three with a win over the academy boys. Their best was however not enough as they return back to Accra on the losing end of an exciting matchup that produced 5 goals.

The first half of the game produced two goals with Hearts Captain Fatawu Mohammed finding the back of the net to cancel out Jamal Haruna’s early equalizer for WAFA.

A goal each from Daniel Lomotey as well as Bortey Acquaye in the second half sealed the emphatic victory for the host despite Christopher Bonney reducing the deficit for the Accra based side with a late goal from the penalty spot.

The win means WAFA has now leapfrogged the Rainbow boys as well as previous leaders Karela United to go top of the division. Hearts, on the other hand, has dropped to 5th on the table but just 3 points behind the team in 1st place.