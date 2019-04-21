Kwadwo Asamoah Hails Inter Teammates After Comeback Against Roma

Kwadwo Asamoah has hailed his Inter Milan teammates after their 1-1 home draw with Roma at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on Saturday.

AS Roma raced into a 14th-minute lead through Stephan El Shaarawy's fine solo effort.

The hosts came back to the game in the 61st-minute courtesy of Ivan Perisic's fine header from D'Ambrosio's floated cross.

The Ghana international lasted the entire duration as the Nerrazuri rallied to snatch a point.

"In the second half above all, we played well. After conceding in the first half, we rushed a bit and struggled," he told the official club website.

"After, we managed possession better and showed more organisation in attack. The match was very tight, there wasn’t much space in the first half.

"We attacked better in the second half down the flanks and that’s what the goal came from. We want to win every game, the Juventus match will be difficult but we’ll prepare well for it as it’s one of the most important in the season.

"Physically, we’re fine apart from Brozovic who is working to come back, we’re all available and ready mentally."

Inter will host champions Juventus on Saturday at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.