Opoku Agyemang Hopes To Play Again After Nine Years Of Inury

Talented Ghanaian forward, Opoku Agyemang has insisted that he can return to action once again despite being sidelined by injury for nine years.

The 26-year-old tore his knee ligament one month after shining at the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations in Angola where the Black Stars finished runners-up after losing to Egypt in the grand finale.

The sickening incident happened while playing for Al Sadd SC in a crucial Asian Champions League game against Al Hilal of Saudi Arabia.

It was a similar injury he had earlier recovered from before getting his career resuscitated at the Qatari side.

“Despite being out these past nine years, I have always felt confident that I will recover fully and play again. I’m still on rehabilitation full of hope that I return soon,” he told Starr FM.

Opoku added that he has learnt to cope with the situation, adding that his major regret has been the failure to achieve the dream of playing at the highest level.

“Growing up, I had dreams of playing top level football… I will be 30 in June (2019) and I have given up on that because the agents shy away saying age is not on my side coupled with the fact that I have been out for over 8 years.

“Like I said, I have not given up on playing again. When I finally feel there is no chance, I will surely announce the end of my playing career.

“I love to play football. It is my source of happiness and I give it my all…,” he stated.

Opoku Agyemang played for the Ghana national team at all age levels.

He was part of the 2005 U-17 team and went on to win the 2009 Fifa U-20 World Cup with the Black Satellites in Egypt.