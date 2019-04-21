WOSPAG President Backs Africa Women’s Sports Summit 2019

Mrs. Joyce Mahama, president of Women Sports Association of Ghana (WOSPAG) has thrown her weight behind the African Women’s Sports Summit to be held in Ghana on May 15.

According to Madam Mahama, it is a laudable idea to bring women who love sports together to share ideas and unite to make things better.

She said although such an event should have been held earlier and frequently, it is better late than never and urged women who appreciate sports to contribute to the Summit which would be held at the Alisa Swiss Spirit Hotel in Accra.

She commended the convener, Juliet Bawuah and urged other bodies like the SWAG, NSA, GOC, WOSPAG, Ministry of Women Affairs and Ministry of Youth & Sports to support the Summit.

The Africa Women’s Sports Summit is the brainchild of respected Ghanaian female Sports Journalist, Juliet Bawuah.

The programme is designed to bring leading female sports names and aspiring ones together, for a day’s session on career and coming from behind to lead. This has become necessary as a deliberate measure to ensure that more women are shored upfront in the ever-changing ecosystem of sports.

The major objective of the Summit is to champion Greater Female Inclusion.

The Africa Women’s Sports Summit seeks to create a platform for change, training, mentoring and transfer of knowledge from accomplished women sports journalists to the aspiring young ones.

It also seeks to champion greater female inclusion in the African sports ecosystem.

The programme will work towards creating a sustainable support system for African women to attain their career goals.

Sponsors are welcome as it is an opportunity to promote companies, products, services to a group of passionate, ambitious and dedicated Sports Women.

Some of the sponsors are Alisa Hotel, Stimuluz and Dr. Bates Solutions.