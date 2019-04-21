Skill Alone Cannot Beat Navarrete – Team Dogboe Predicts KO Victory

Paul Dogboe, head of the technical team of former WBO Super Bantamweight champion, Isaac Dogboe has disclosed that it would take more than strength and skill to revenge against Mexican Emmanuel Navarrete in the return fight on May 11 at the Convention Centre in Arizona, USA.

Addressing a press conference at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel, he apologized to Ghanaians and fans of Isaac Dogboe for underestimating Navarrete and not being in the training camp abroad throughout to monitor the fitness level of his ward, who went into the December 8, 2018 bout not fully fit.

The coach/dad of the 2018 SWAG Sports Personality of the Year said he has been with Isaac's shoulder to shoulder like it used to be in all his 20 unbeaten fights and his fitness has returned with all injuries cured.

He expressed that Isaac Dogboe, 24 is well conditioned as he now trains vigorously and seriously at the beach of Keta in the Volta Region and has the support of the people and spirits of the land.

“Team Dogboe shall rise again, smile again and dance again. If Isaac is fully fit, no one can stand him pound for pound in his division” he stressed.

According to him, his son’s fitness is back, his endurance is back and he will definitely bring back the title belt and then move up in weight to the Featherweight division.

Isaac Dogboe admitted that he was complacent and thought Navarrete was a pushover, but when he could not fight to win, he fought gallantly and was not knocked out, nevertheless he has been able to knock out all his opponents in his first three title defences.

He said many lessons had been learnt in the first and only loss, but in the next fight Navarrete will not go 4 rounds.

He hinted that skill, style, stamina and strength alone do not make a champion, but they would add strategy and speed to stop the opponent.

Veteran boxing promoter, Yoofi Boham, technical adviser to the Rising Star Africa Promotions said Dogboe is destined to bring back the title and the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) is fully behind him.

Ellis Quarshigah, legal advisor to the team urged Ghanaians and corporate Ghana to support Dogboe as this is the time he needs their support.

Harriet Asafo-Adjei who represented Silver Star said they believe in excellence and know Isaac Dogboe is one of the best boxers in the world, and he will excel in the return encounter.

Ebi Bright, MC at the press conference who was at the ringside in New York in the first fight said she cried when Dogboe lost, but she is very hopeful and sure to smile and dance after May 11.

She commended Kempinski Hotel, Mercedes Benz (Silver Star Auto), El Anatsui for supporting the Neho brand who is a star for ESPN.