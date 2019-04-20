Jeffrey Schlupp's Afcon In Doubt After Ankle Injury

Ghana's Jeffrey Schlupp is a big doubt for this year's Africa Cup of Nations after the Crystal Palace star confirmed his season had finished early.

"Unfortunately my season has come to an end a few weeks early due to an injury," Schlupp tweeted.

"Time to work hard and come back stronger ready for pre-season," the 26-year-old added.

It is not clear if Schulpp's ankle injury will rule him out of Ghana's Nations Cup campaign in Egypt.

The tournament kicks off on 21 June with Ghana's first match scheduled for 25 June against Benin in Ismailia.

The Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson said the left-sided midfielder got injured in their 3-1 home defeat to Manchester City last weekend.

"He won't play again this season, the ankle injury is such that it will take the three or so weeks we have left (to heal)," Hodgson told reporters on Friday.

Schlupp has been in good form for Crystal Palace this season, scoring four goals in 30 Premier League appearances.

Since making his debut for Ghana in November 2011, Schlupp has made 15 appearances for the Black Stars, and Egypt 2019 would be his first Africa Cup of Nations.

Ghana will play in Group F at the 2019 Nations Cup alongside Benin, Cameroon and Guinea-Bissau.

It is the biggest Africa Cup of Nations yet, with 24 teams, and the first to be held in Europe's summer rather than January or February.