Tony Lokko Named As Berekum Chelsea Head Coach

Ghana Premier League side, Berekum Chelsea have appointed Coach Anthony Lokko as their new head coach for the remaining matches of the GFA Normalization Committee Special Cup.

The management of the Biribes lads settled on the former Hearts of Oak coach after Rashford Cudjoe was asked to step aside.

Rashford Cudjoe was asked by the club's officials to step aside from his duties with immediate effect following the poor performance of the club in the ongoing competition.

Chelsea are yet to pick a point in the Normalization Committee Special Cup after match-day six.

Coach Lokko has previously handled several clubs in Hearts of Oak, Heart of Lions, Amidaus Professionals and Tema Youth.