Jeffrey Schlupp Ruled Out For The Rest Of The Season

Ghana international, Jeffrey Schlupp has been ruled out of the season due to an ankle injury he sustained last weekend against Manchester City.

The 27-year-old who have been a livewire for the club has scored five goals in 37 appearances for the club.

“We have been a little bit unlucky in this latter period,” Roy Hodgson said at his pre-match press conference ahead of Palace’s game against Arsenal on Sunday

“It started with Mamadou [Sakho], then we lost James [Tomkins] and now we’ve lost Jeff [Schlupp], which is, of course, three big blows for us.

“He won’t play again this season, the ankle injury is such that it will take the three or so weeks we have left [to heal]. “Fortunately, we don’t have quite so many other injuries to deal with but we are getting down to our bare bones, but I guess we aren’t alone in that respect, late in the season teams do get depleted.

“The worst thing with these things is it always happens to players in the same positions, we are certainly stretched at the moment in our defensive positions, we have been depleted in midfield and up front at the moment, fortunately, we do have competition for places.”

Schlupp looks likely to miss the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations to be staged in Egypt