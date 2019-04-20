Tennis: McDan ITF World Tour Launched

The McDan ITF World Tour has been launched colourfully in Accra.

Arranged by the Mcdan Foundation in collaboration with the Ghana Tennis Federation and Tennis Foundation Ghana, the expected uncompromising tournament is scheduled from April 29 to May 4 at the Accra Stadium.

And to ensure its high stakes, organizers of the prestigious event has increased the prize money to $15,000.

Ghana Tennis Federation (GTF) President, Isaac Aboagye Duah commended organizers of the McDan Open which started in 2014 and its has succeeded in reviving the sport.

He pointed out that McDan's ingenuity to acquire ITF status should be highly commended.

To him, the forthcoming international tourneys where players will participate for ITF/ATP points and money is welcoming news to the Federation after many years of absence in Ghana.

According to the GTF President, the tourney is opened to players across the globe.

Mcdan Foundation, head of marketing, Gerald Owusu Ansah also said, "Organizing an ITF tournament has been a challenge for the Tennis Federation but through the McDan Foundation we have been able to secure sanction from ITF and we believe in no time we will produce stars from Ghana."

He added, "I sit here today instead of CEO Dr. Daniel McKorley as the Foundation head, to let you know that the Foundation will continue to sponsor more ITF tourney next year."

Head of Marketing for Twellium Industries Limited, Emelia Gyasi said, “We join McDan five years ago and we realized its a good platform for us to project our products.

"Associating ourselves with the McDan tennis tourney has projected our products in Ghana and beyond."

The forthcoming tourney has received support from Twellium Industries, Palace Decor, Interplast Company Limited, Hollard Insurance, and FOX Cooling.

FOX Cooling General Manager, Mario Yazbeck and Interplast PRO Elizabeth Gyebi in separate words pledged their support for the tournament.