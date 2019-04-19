Kotoko Chief Caution Teams To Stay Away From Songne Yacouba

Mr George Amoako has reiterated that Songne Yacouba remains a player of the club and have cautioned foreign clubs to stay away from the forward.

Reports emerged last week that the 26-year-old had agreed personal terms with Orlando Pirates.

Yacouba has not featured for the Ghanaian giants after their Caf Confederation Cup clash against Al Hilal at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Coach C.K Akonnor has instead opted for Abdul Fataw Safiu in the Normalization Committee Special Cup as the lone man in attack since the absence of their star man.

But according to the Chief Executive Officer of the club, the Burkinabe forward is still a Kotoko player and no club has officially contacted them for his services.

“Yacouba is currently injured and I’m still waiting for his medical report after a new scan. We have a one-year deal with him now and any club who wants him must go by the Fifa rules. We have already warned some clubs who were acting against laws on player transfers that we might report them to Caf because that’s rubbish,” he told Nhyira FM.

“We have been contacted on the availability of our players but we prefer keeping it private because we want to focus on the Special Cup and qualify for Africa again and we don’t intend selling any of our lads.”

Asante Kotoko’s management tasked gaffer Akonnor to win an African title in his agreed three-year deal.