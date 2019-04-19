C. K. Akonnor Mentors UCC Student Coaches

Students from the Department of Health, Physical Education and Recreation at the University of Cape Coast completed their two-day field training at Adako Jachie today.

Led by their lecturer, Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum, the students observed Kotoko`s training sessions and asked questions to clear their doubts and also enhance their knowledge of the activities.

Dr. Ogum told Kotoko Express App the visit was worthwhile as he enumerated the benefits.

"I brought the students here to observe how a coach trains his team and to relate it to what they have learned in class," he disclosed. "Everything is in order here; the progression, intensity, frequency and duration were all in order."

"The players look disciplined, purposeful and determined and I am seeing some of the conditioning and training activities for the first time," Dr. Ogum disclosed.

A student, Gifty Ampofo observed the unity among the players and the coaches, the quality of the training activities as she also disclosed her emotions getting close to the team for the first time.

"I was happy when I heard that we were coming here", Gifty revealed. "Kotoko are a big club and having the opportunity to meet the players and the coach is like a dream come true for me."

For Dennis Osei Agyin, the scenes at Adako Jachie thought him how training is conducted and also how the work environment is like for coaches.

"I have learned how to conduct the training sessions from the small to the complex, and how to progress from each stage to the final stage. Seeing the other coaches and how they are going about their work has opened my eyes to how the world of work is like for the coach."