My Dad Is Doing Very Well At Kotoko, Says C. K. Akonnor’s Son

Coach, Charles Kwablan Akonnor`s son, Kimarky Akonnor has spoken to Kotoko Express App about the father`s Kotoko career and says ‘my dad is doing very well.’

It is impossible to quantify the effect C. K Akonnor`s coaching stint at Kotoko is having on the young boy, who believes that the father is on course at Kotoko.

Kimarky and his younger brother accompanied the father to the Adako Jachie training grounds on Thursday and spent some few minutes letting Kotoko Express App in on how he is coping with the latter’s role at Kotoko.

Kimarky has been following every game the father leads Kotoko to and says he hears most of the things the media writes and says about him afterwards.

“I think My dad is doing very well,” Kimarky said with a huge smile. “I follow the games and the results are very good. I hear it when people sing his praises and/or bash him in the media.”

Credit: Asantekotokosc.com