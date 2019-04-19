Samini To Thrill Sports Personalities At The 44th MTN SWAG Awards

Samini, the multiple award-winning Ghanaian musician has been chosen as the star performer for the 44th MTN/ SWAG Awards Night at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC), on Saturday, May 11, 2019

The Afro-pop, Dancehall and Reggae artiste is among, high profile musicians to grace the awards ceremony organized by SWAG over the years.

Mr. Kwabena Yeboah President of SWAG revealed at the presentation of a sponsorship deal worth 60, 000ghc between SWAG and MTN on Wednesday, April 17 at MTN House.

The ‘My Own’ hit-maker would rock the audience with great love tunes from his old and current albums.

Samini, who has had an illustrious music career spanning more than two decades, has been very vibrant in the music circles with back to back hits.

He is expected to thrill athletes, officials and administrators on the night to tunes from his hit songs such as ‘Where My Baby Dey’, ‘Master Key’, ‘Morning Dose’, ‘Rainbow’, Linda’, among others.

His hard work and talent has won him many awards among which includes; MTV Africa Music Award for Best Live Act and Reggae Dancehall Song at last year's Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

Over 30 sports men and women including Thomas Partey, Richie Commey, the national Rugby team are expected to be decorated on the night for the outstanding performance in 2018.