AFCON 2019: I Am Ready To Welcome Black Stars Call Up - Inkoom

Ghana defender Samuel Inkoom has sensationally reiterated that he would welcome the chance for another bite at the Nations Cup finals with the Black Stars come Egypt 2019.

The former Asante Kotoko right-back has been to two Africa Cup of Nations tournaments – the 2010 Angola edition and in 2012 which was co-hosted by Gabon and Equatorial Guinea.

However, the FIFA U-20 World Cup winner has not been with the national team after the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations,

“Why not? I’m a Ghanaian. I’m playing every single game and very well,” Inkoom told Starr Sports.

“If the coach thinks that okay I like how Inkoom is playing and I’m inviting him, why not? I’m a Ghanaian and I will never turn my back to Ghana.”

The 29-year-old returned to competitive action in January with Bulgarian First League side Dunav Ruse after Fifa lifted its worldwide ban on him. He has so far played 7 matches since joining the side.

Black Stars coach, Kwasi Appiah is expected to announce his provisional squad in May.