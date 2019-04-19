Chelsea Hold Off Spirited Slavia Prague To Reach Europa League Semi-Finals

Chelsea edged into the semi-finals of the Europa League on Wednesday thanks to a nervy 4-3 win over Slavia Prague.

The Blues led 1-0 from the first leg last week and got off to the perfect start when Pedro finished off a glorious team move to open the scoring after just five minutes.

The Spaniard was then involved in doubling the lead when he missed from yards out, only to see his shot come back off the post and hit defender Simon Deli before nestling in the net.

Olivier Giroud completed a perfect opening period when he tapped in a third and even though Slavia’s returning captain Tomas Soucek headed in for the visitors Pedro made it four just a minute after that.

However, after the break Chelsea fell to pieces as Petr Sevcik beat Kepa Arrizabalaga at his near post and then fired an unstoppable effort past the home keeper in a stunning salvo.

The visitors brought on former Blue Miroslav Stoch but they were unable to find any more goals and Chelsea progress despite conceding three goals at home for the first time in the Europa League.

They will face German side Eintracht Frankfurt, who beat Benfica on away goals, for a place in the final.