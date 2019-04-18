All Set For Kwahu Easter Mountain Marathon On Saturday

All is set for the 2019 Easter festivities and as Kwahu will be the centre of attraction, the mountain marathon has been added to the activities to give the people a sporty and health line.

The 2019 Kwahu Easter Mountain Marathon (KEMM) has become part of activities of the Kwahu Traditional Council (KTC) to boost tourism and foster healthy living among the Kwahu populace and Ghanaians as a whole.

The uniqueness of the Kwahu Marathon is captivating, as it is the only marathon in the country, that provides a lot of challenge to athletes taking into consideration the fact that, one has to climb and descend the mountains many times before getting to the finish point.

The 42.195 km marathon starts from Nkwawkaw Goil Filling station through the hills of Obomeng and the fascinating landscape of Mpreaso, Beepong, Nkwatia and Abetifi with Abene being the end point of the marathon, provides an exciting but enduring experience for athletes.

Richard Sekyere, a Russia based Ghanaian student who is a long distance runner described the KEMM as the best marathon in the world because it is on the mountains.

“Anyone who excels in this marathon is capable of excelling everywhere,” he added.

Though the event is in its second year, the marathon has attracted top athletes all over the country, with the likes Denzel Poin, Akuka Williams, Raja Lagble, Prosper Awuah, Ishmael Arthur, William Amponsah among others have registered for the event.

Three top Kenyan athletes have confirmed their participation in this year's marathon with at least 1000 athletes Ghanaians expected to compete in the second edition of the marathon.

At stake as winning the prize is a fantastic package, and a juicy sum of GHc 20,000 set aside by the organizers of the program as well as various electronic gadgets, decoders, assorted items, among others for 20 outstanding athletes.

The ultimate winner would have a sponsored trip to participate in the Beijing Marathon and also compete in major marathons around the world.

Sponsors of this year's KEMM include Goil, StarTimes, Mobisoko, Asempa FM and Bel Beverages.