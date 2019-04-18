King Kong Agbeko Surprises J.J. Rawlings

Former IBF and IBO Bantamweight champion surprised former president of Ghana Jerry John Rawlings at his residence last Thursday when he presented him the trunks he wore on the night of his defeat to Abner Mares.

Agbeko (35-5-0) who believes he had buried the Mares demon with that gesture said “After the Mares defeat, things were not going well for me and the world title seemed far from me, so I visited the former President, who is my Godfather and inspirer, to bury that part of my past,”.

Joseph Agbeko, currenty, rated high in the boxing rankings is bent on exorcising the ghost of his former conqueror, Abner Mares which has been haunting him for the past eight years in order to reclaim a world title to cement his boxing legacy.

Also known also as ‘The Fresh King-Kong’, he lost twice to the Mexican in August and December 2011 along with his International Boxing Federation (IBF) world bantamweight and World Boxing Council (WBC) Silver bantamweight titles.

Since then, Agbeko, 39, has lost every chance to win a world title, with his last attempt being a unanimous decision loss to Cuban Guillermo Rigondeaux at the Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City, in the United States six years ago.

But he is never discouraged and keeps on training and waiting for another big chance.

The World Boxing Organisation (WBO) African Bantamweight champion defends his title against Tanzania’s Shabani Hashimu Zeberi on Good Friday April 19 in Keta as part of a nine-fight boxing festival dubbed the ‘Clash for Redemption’ being organized by Aborigines Promotions.

Promoter Mitch Kobla Woollams, who’s the CEO of Aborigines Promotions said all is set for the Keta showdown when he and Joseph Agbeko called on the former President last Thursday to invite him to the event.

Joseph Agbeko said he was inspired by the former President hence his decision to call on him prior to Friday’s bout. He said he was looking forward to a walk with the former President because a few years ago he saw an awe-inspiring photo of Azumah Nelson with the former President that has stayed on his memory for long and looked forward to a similar opportunity.

Other fights on the Good Friday night bill include an IBF Africa Lightweight championship involving John Koudeha of Togo and Victus Kemavor of Ghana, National Super Lightweight championship between Anama Dotse and Tackie Annan, as well as a WBO Super Middleweight bout involving Emmanuel Martey and Ibrahim Tamba of Tanzania.

Nathaniel Nukpe faces Saidu Amadu in a Lightweight contest, Hounkpatin Komlangan Mathieu of Togo and Isaac Kotey of Ghana clash in an international Super Featherweight fight, International Super Welterweight contest involving Allah de Rahim of Afghanistan and Isaac Tetteh of Ghana and a Super Featherweight contest between Michael Pappoe and John Oblitei Commey.