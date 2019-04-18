Modern Ghana logo

18.04.2019 Football News

Black Stars, Nigeria Friendly Encounter Called Off

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
The proposed friendly match between Ghana and Nigeria has been called off.

After the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations draw was held in Egypt last week Friday, reports went rife that the Super Eagle will host the Black Stars a preparatory match ahead of the tournament.

However, sources say the Black Stars would be in the UAE at the time of the match and it would be difficult making the trip to Nigeria to play the game.

“They actually wanted to play us [Ghana] in Nigeria and they had discussions with only the Deputy Sports Minister (Perry Okudzeto),” a quote on Footy-ghana reads.

“But we may be in the United Arab Emirates which will be difficult.”

Ghana have chosen to hold a three-week pre-Afcon 2019 camping in Abu Dhabi.

In recent past, the four-time African champions have used the United Arab Emirates (specifically Dubai) twice as a pre-tournament base for some Nations Cup campaigns – first the 2013 Afcon in South Africa and the recent one, Gabon 2017.

