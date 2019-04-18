Agyeman Badu Eyes Victory Over Sassuolo After Lazio Defeat

Emmanuel Agyemang Badu says his outfit must immediately forget about their defeat to Lazio and prepare enough to win against Sassuolo.

Udinese Calcio lost to Lazio on Wednesday with the Ghanaian midfielder hitting the woodwork in the dying minute.

The 29-year-old and his teammates will host Sassoulo at the Friuli Stadium – Dacia Arena on Saturday.

Igor Tudor and his men will need to win to push themselves way above the relegation zone.

However, Badu urged his colleagues to snatch victory in the game against Sassuolo.

“I am very happy to be back on the field, I have been here for almost 9 years and the affection I feel in Udine is very important for me, with a great company and incredible fans,” he told Udinews TV

“But I’m not happy with the result. We played against a very strong team, we did better in the second half but with the rigour and the episodes, it went wrong.

“We must forget everything immediately because in two days there is a very important match. We immediately think of Sassuolo on Saturday afternoon, it will be a war and we must try to win. For us, they are now all final.”

The Bianconeri are 16th on the League table with 32points.