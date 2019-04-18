Kotoko To Name Former Defender George Asare As Assistant Coach

Ghana Premier League giant, Kumasi Asante Kotoko is set to name former defender George Asare as new assistant coach to head coach Charles Kwablah Akonnor.

The former no-nonsense defender has emerged as the replacement for Akakpo Patron who will be reassigned to the Youth side. Akakpo has been working with CK Akonnor as his right-hand man since his appointment last year.

With the club seemingly interested in improving their youth side, it appears they have decided to finally release Akakpo of his post for him to fully concentrate on grooming their youth side.

His expected replacement, George Asare holds a UEFA license B certificate and is also a video analyst. His expertise and knowledge about the game is unquestionable and is being tipped to equally help write the success story of CK Akonnor and the entire Kotoko family.

According to a report by Oyerepa FM, The Porcupine Warriors will appoint 2 more persons to assist CK Akonnor. Akakpo Patron despite taking charge of the youth team will be contributing to the first team from time to time.

Unconfirmed reports also indicate that one of the yet to be appointed assistants will join Akakpo Patron at the youth side.