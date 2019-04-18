'I Don't Take Your Criticisms Into Consideration' - Naa Odofoley Tells Football People

A member of the Ghana FA Normalization Committee, Naa Odofoley Nortey has fired back to critics insisting she is worried about the public criticisms and pundits who claim the four-member team lacks the knowledge and experience to manage football in the country.

The four-member committee led by Dr Kofi Amoah who were brought into office by FIFA after the airing of the 'Number 12' by Anas Aremeyaw Anas has been slammed and criticized by many media men.

However, Naa Odofoley Nortey, who handles the legal arm of the Normalisation Committee, says her team is focused and not distracted by criticisms.

''I don't listen to them at all. I don't take their criticisms into consideration. Football is not about football people. If football was about football people alone, I wouldn't have been appointed to help,' Odofoley told Metro FM.

''Those who appointed us really understand what football is. Football is about rules and regulations, about finances, about sponsorship. It's about good corporate governance, and that's what Fifa stands for.

''Fifa will bring in people with the legal knowledge and who understand corporate governance to come and fix problems in the game.

''Does Fifa general secretary Fatma Samoura play football? We are all fans of the game. The problem is with the system, not the game in particular and that's what we have come to fix it,” she said.

The NC currently oversees the ongoing Special Competition, which is a novelty tournament launched last month to keep clubs busy ahead of the return of Ghana Premier League.

The Normalization Committee is expected to wrap up their work in September 31.