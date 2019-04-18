CAF Slaps Kotoko With $4000 Fine

Reports indicate that the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has slapped Kumasi Asante Kotoko with a whopping fine of $4,000 on the basis of the poor state of seats at the dug-outs at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The Porcupine Warriors ended their continental campaign in CAF’s second-tier competition after losing their last match by two goals to one against Zambian giants Zesco United at away.

The Kumasi based team used the Baba Yara for their home matches where they hosted the likes of Nkana Red Devils, Zesco United at Al Hilal Omdurman. Reports circulating now indicates that CAF did not like the condition of seats at dug-out of the stadium during their match against Al Hilal.

Reports According to Oyerepa FM in Kumasi indicates that that CAF has through a communique sent to Kotoko fined the club $4,000 due to that the nature of the seats at the dug-out which houses coaches and substitutes.

The said release from CAF addressed to Kotoko highlights that the state of the seats were not in accordance with CAF's laws for the CAF Confederations Cup Competition. Hence the decision to fine the Ghanaian giant.