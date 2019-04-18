Kwesi Appiah Hoping For A Fit Squad Ahead Of AFCON 2019

Head Coach for the Ghana Black Stars, James Kwesi Appiah has disclosed that he is hoping to get a fit squad to take to this year’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament earmarked to be hosted by Egypt.

Just about two months to the start of the continental showpiece, the gaffer has the headache of selecting a final squad capable of breaking the 3-decade jinx of not winning the AFCON trophy.

After calling different players for the qualifiers, James Kwesi Appiah in an interview with Joy FM has indicated that he is sure of 98% of players who will make it into his final squad for the 2019 AFCON.

According to him, all that is left is for his players to stay fit at the end of the regular season for final assessment before he announces his team.

“I should say about 98%. But you see along the line we keep monitoring the players because there might be injuries sicknesses along the line. So all what we are praying for is to make sure that our players are all fully fit with no injuries”.

“As I speak Harrison last week had a broken jaw so we are hoping that he recovers including some few other players that we know they have had issues with small injuries. By two or three weeks’ time those who are sick am hoping to see them back so that at least they can play some games in their various clubs to be assessed”, the Black Stars coach said.

Ghana has been pitted in group F alongside defending Champions Cameroon as well as Benin and Guinea Bissau. The tournament will start on June 21 and end on July 19, 2019.