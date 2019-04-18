AFCON 2019: Kasim Nuhu Tips Ghana, Senegal As AFCON Favorites

TSG Hoffenheim defender, Kassim Nuhu Adams, has named Senegal and Ghana as main favourites to win the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) slated for Egypt in June.

The Black Stars of Ghana have been drawn in Group F alongside defending champions Cameroun, Guinea Bissau and Benin in the just-ended AFCON draw.

And according to the 24-year-old centre-back, the Teranga Lions poses a real threat to Ghana’s chances of ending their 37-year AFCON winning drought.

In an interview with footballmadeinghana.com, Adams said, “Since I’m Ghanaian I obviously want Ghana to win but if I had to pick any other team I will choose Senegal because they have so many good players and young guys who are playing in Europe.

"Their impact in European leagues is very high and they play in big clubs as well. So apart from Ghana, I will choose Senegal,” he added.

Meanwhile, the 23-year old has revealed countries such as Morocco and Ivory Coast could offer some challenge at the upcoming event.

“Morocco is also one country that can cause an upset. Cote D’Ivoire has very big names in Europe but they have struggled to make it,” he told Footballmadeinghana.com.

“As a team, I choose Senegal because we all saw them in 2017. They were fantastic and made it to the World Cup but were not able to make it to the next round. But for me, they played really well and were organized as well.”

Senegal, however, was paired with Algeria, Kenya and Tanzania in Group C as they look to win the continental competition for the first time in their history.