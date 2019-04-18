Budget For AFCON 2019 Not Ready – Dan Kwaku Yeboah

The spokesperson for the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Normalization Committee (NC), Dan Kwaku Yeboah has debunked media reports suggesting that the budget for AFCON 2019 is $8million whiles indicating that the budget for the competition is yet to be finalized.

His comments come on the back of local report stating that the Sports Ministry have approved a said budget of $8 Million budget to cater for the Black Stars during the tournament.

The reports further indicated that the Black Stars players will have a bonus hike as part of the purported budget as a means of motivating the players to go all out and win Gold for the country.

Speaking to Accra based Joy FM on the issue, however, the spokesperson for the NC insist no budget has been approved yet but as and when it is ready it will be published for Ghanaians to see.

“The budget for AFCON 2019 is not ready yet. All that we are hearing are rumors and media speculation as usual. But am sure the budget will be out a few days before the team departs for their camping base either in Abu Dhabi or Turkey.

“The Black Stars take a minimum of $5,000 as winning bonus per player. So if you are winning all the 6 or 7 matches and you are paying $5,000 per player, times the number of matches times the number of contingents, obviously it will be more than the prize money”, Dan Kwaku Yeboah explained.