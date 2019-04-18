Anthony Baffoe Applauds Otto Addo On New Role As Borussia Dortmund Assistant Coach

The General Secretary of CAF, Anthony Baffoe has congratulated former Ghana international Otto Addo after his appointment as assistant coach of Borussia Dortmund.

The German Bundesliga side confirmed the return of former midfielder to the club in the capacity of the assistant manager on Wednesday.

Anthony Baffoe took to social media to congratulate Addo, a man he knows very much after many years of football in Germany.

The former Dortmund attacking midfielder's new role will see him also serve as a link between the senior team and the youth team.

Addo will oversee the promotion of youth players to the first team.

The 43 -year old spent six seasons at the Signal Iduna Park, scoring 11 goals in 75 appearances between 1999 and 2005.

He won the Bundesliga title with Borussia Dortmund in the 2001-02 season and helped the club reach the UEFA Cup final in the same season.

Otto Addo represented Ghana at the FIFA World Cup in 2006, making two appearances at the Mundial as the West Africans reach the round of 16 in Germany.