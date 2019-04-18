'AFCON 2019: Black Stars Should Focus On Benin Only', Says Ex-Ghana International

Former Ghana international, Augustine Arhinful, has called on the Black Stars to forget about the rest of the countries in Group F and focus solely on Benin, a team they will play in their first game in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

According to the former Ashgold star, by the time Ghana are done with Benin, Guinea-Bissau would have also finished with Cameroon and this will help Ghana to get and examine videos of them to make the battle easier.

“Our focus should really be on Benin because our first match is against Benin. If we are able to scout them well to know their style of play we will score them,” he told Asempa FM.

Ghana will open this year’s campaign against Benin on June 25 before facing Cameroon on June 29 with the final group match against Guinea Bissau scheduled for July 2 at the Suez Stadium.