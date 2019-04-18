SWAG To Honour Winter Olympian Akwesi Frimpong

The first Ghanaian to participate at the Winter Olympic Games, Akwesi Frimpong is one of the personalities named for Special Award at the 44th Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) Awards planned for the Accra International Conference Centre on May 11. 2019.

SWAG will honour a host of sports personalities who excelled in 2018 when the Pyongyang Games was held and Frimpong made much news.

Though he did not win the Skeleton event his outfit was outstanding and the fact that he was coming from Africa where there is no snow and competing at the Winter Olympics was a great feat and he was hailed all over in the international media.

Frimpong has since the Winter Games improved his time and now rated among the best and possible winners of any organized international competition.

He has received much recognition and awards, but the SWAG Award will be special as it has already been described.

Akwesi Frimpong said he feels honoured and humbled to receive the SWAG special award during the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the association.

He has plans of winning Ghana’s first medal at the Winter Olympics and he is determined to make it. Other SPECIAL AWARD winners are Binatone Ghana Ltd (Support for Skate Soccer), Albert K. Frimpong (Skatesoccer and Baseball), Kofikrom Pharmacy (Armwrestling), Akwesi Frimpong (First Winter Olympian), Greater Accra Handball Association (Handball), Jonathan Euro (World Kickboxing Champion), Ghana Revenue Authority (Hockey), Casely Hayford Hall (Support / Cheering) and Daniel Nii Mensah of Dan De Van (Para Sports)