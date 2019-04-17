Majeed Waris Scores As Nantes Delay PSG Title Celebration In Ligue 1

Abdul Majeed Waris was on the scoresheet as Nantes stunned Paris Saint-Germain 3-2 in the French Ligue 1 on Wednesday.

The defeat extends the defending Ligue 1 champions' winless streak to three games and delayed clinching another title for least another match.

Former Barcelona and Brazil defender, Dani Alves put PSG ahead in the 19th minute with a long-range screamer but the home side equalised three minutes later on Diego Carlos' header.

Waris padded Nantes' lead minutes before halftime and Carlos added another in the 55th minute.

Metehan Guclu pulled one back for PSG in the 89th minute.

The Ghanaian forward has now scored eight goals in matches for Nantes.